‘Delicious’: Taylor Swift says she swallowed bug during show in Chicago

Taylor Swift: Despite a few glitches, Taylor Swift thrilled audiences for three nights at Chicago's Soldier Field. ( Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

CHICAGO — Taylor Swift was breathless after this concert moment in Chicago.

>> Read more trending news

Swift, performing at Soldier Field on Sunday as part of her Eras Tour, accidentally swallowed a bug while introducing pianist Karina DePiano during the final night of her three-show stop in the Windy City, People reported. The 33-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer turned around to cover her mouth and coughed, the magazine reported.

“I just swallowed a bug,” Swift said, clutching her throat, according to WMAQ-TV. “It’s just stupid.”

“Oh, delicious. Oh, God. Is there any chance that none of you saw that?”

📹 | Taylor after swallowing a bug during the show tonight



“Oh delicious… Is there any chance that none of you saw that?… It’s fine. I swallowed it.” #ChicagoTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/YotkS5FzFk — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) June 5, 2023

“It’s fine ... I swallowed it,” Swift told the audience, which broke out into laughter. “This is gonna happen again tonight. There’s so many bugs. There’s thousand of them.”

Appropriately, Swift then launched into a rendition of “Tolerate It,” as part of the show’s “Evermore” section, People reported.

It was not the only time that Swift was bugged during her performance. Earlier, she had a microphone issue that she downplayed with a splash of humor, gesticulating and mugging for the crowd until a replacement was found, WMAQ reported.

Swift had tried to start her song, “Lover,” but no one could hear her, Billboard reported. She tinkered with the microphone before a stage technician swapped out the malfunctioning piece of equipment.

“All right, guys, let’s start this over again,” Swift told the crowd. “None of that happened … Let’s take a second in our memories, rewind ‘em back, none of that happened. We’re back to 36 seconds ago.”

More than 190,000 Swifties attended the three concerts at Soldier Field, WMAQ reported. She will continue her concert buzz this weekend in Detroit, People reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Here are some memorable photos of Taylor Swift through the years. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

©2023 Cox Media Group