Delta, United sued over windowless window seats

FILE PHOTO: Two lawsuits claim United and Delta are selling window seats, frequently at a premium price, but there is no window.

Two major airlines are being sued by passengers who said they bought window seats on their planes, but when they got to their seats, there was no window.

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are being sued as part of the proposed class action lawsuits filed on Tuesday, with the plaintiffs asking for millions of dollars in damages on behalf of more than a million passengers, Reuters reported.

The suits contend that some Boeing 737, Boeing 757 and Airbus A321 have seats that would normally have windows, but they’re missing because of air conditioning ducts, electrical conduits, and other systems.

However, the airlines don’t mark those seats as having no windows and even charge a premium for them, Reuters reported.

“This class action seeks redress for Delta’s intentional practice of charging passengers premium fees to obtain seats that Delta indicates have a ‘window,’ but which are actually next to a blank wall,” the class action states.

The lawsuit says that American Airlines and Alaska Airlines indicate that those are seats without windows.

Passenger Aviva Copaken claims she paid between $45.99 and $169.99 for window seats on three United flights that ended up having a wall next to them. The airline refunded two of the three extra charges, the San Fransico Chronicle reported.

Marc Brenman said that United returned 7,500 miles when he booked a window seat, but again had no window, the newspaper reported.

Reuters, however, pointed out that websites such as SeatGuru can show what type of seat a boarding ticket has, including ones that do not have windows. But that isn’t enough, according to the lawyer whose firm is suing the airlines.

“A company can’t misrepresent the nature of the products it sells and then rely on third party reviews to say a customer should have known that it was lying,” Carter Greenbaum said in an email to Reuters.

Neither United nor Delta responded to requests for comment from Reuters or the San Fransico Chronicle.

Read the lawsuit filed against Delta here or below:

Read the lawsuit filed against United Airlines here or below:

© 2025 Cox Media Group