Deputy drowns while doing yard work

Lt. Scott Underwood Sheriff's deputies in Oconee County, Georgia, released this image of Lt. Scott Underwood one day after his death on Friday, May 19, 2023. Authorities said he drowned after his lawnmower overturned into a creek. (Oconee County Sheriff's Office)

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A sheriff’s deputy in Georgia died last week after his lawn mower overturned into a creek, pinning him underneath and drowning him, according to WSB-TV and the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Lt. Scott Underwood, an Oconee County native who served as a deputy sheriff for 21 years, died Friday. Deputies remembered him as “a devoted husband and father of two teenage sons.”

“He had genuine passion for his work in law enforcement and was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him,” deputies said in a social media post announcing his death.

The 50-year-old died while he was cutting grass behind his home in Farmington, WSB reported. His wife, Tracy Underwood, found him around 9:30 p.m. after she returned home and noticed that his patrol car was still in the driveway even though he was supposed to be at work, according to the news station.

Oconee County Sheriff James Hale told WSB that the coroner will list his cause of death as drowning.

“Please keep his family and his Sheriff’s Office family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time as we grieve our tremendous loss and say goodbye to our friend and brother,” deputies said on social media.