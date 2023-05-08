Derek Jeter, wife Hannah announce birth of fourth child

Fourth child: Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Davis Jeter, welcomed their fourth child -- and first son -- on Friday. (John Parra/Getty Images for Carbone Beach)

Derek Jeter is nearly halfway to fielding his own baseball team.

Jeter, a five-time World Series champion and Hall of Famer, and his wife Hannah announced the birth of their fourth child -- and first son -- in an Instagram post on Monday.

Jeter, 48, wrote that Kaius Green Jeter was born on Friday, People reported.

“Welcome to the world lil man!!!@hannahbjeter,” Derek Jeter wrote in his Instagram caption, adding in his social media biography that he is a “Sleep-deprived father of four.”

The baby was born on Hannah Jeter’s 33rd birthday.

Derek Jeter, the Yankees shortstop known as “The Captain” who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2020, married Hannah Davis in July 2016, USA Today reported. The couple’s first child, Bella Raine, was born in August 2017. A second daughter, Story Grey, was born in January 2019, while River Rose was born in December 2021, according to the newspaper.