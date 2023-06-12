Detective suspended 30 days for allegedly punching female suspect in face 10 times

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas police detective was suspended for 30 days after allegedly punching a female suspect in the face at least 10 times during a December 2022 incident, according to court records.

>> Read more trending news

Scott Marshall, an 11-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department, was handed an unpaid suspension for allegedly punching the woman in the face “with a closed fist” while she was already on the ground during an arrest, KSAT-TV reported.

According to the suspension report, Marshall was attempting to arrest the woman for assault during a family disturbance at about 5 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2022, WOAI-TV reported. The woman became belligerent, resisted arrest and struck the detective in the face, according to the television station.

SAPD officer suspended 30 days for punching female suspect in face 10 times, calling her b**** https://t.co/jukEWN3gah — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) June 12, 2023

According to the report, Marshall responded by repeatedly punching the woman “10 to 11 times” while she was on the ground, KSAT reported. He also cursed at her several times while admonishing her not to strike him, according to the television station.

The woman was eventually placed in handcuffs and taken to jail, according to WOAI.

San Antonio police Chief William McManus approved the 30-day suspension on May 15, KSAT reported. It began on June 3 and will run through July 2, according to the suspension report.

According to the police department, Marshall violated the City of San Antonio Fire Fighters’ and Police Officers’ Civil Service Commission Rules and the grounds for his suspension was related to “discourtesy to the public ... in the line of duty,” the television station reported.

“Detective Marshall’s actions render his continuance in office detrimental to effective law enforcement and the needs of the San Antonio Police Department. The law and sound community expectations recognize that there is good cause for depriving Detective Marshall of his position,” the suspension paperwork stated.

Marshall has not been charged with a crime, KSAT reported, citing police records.