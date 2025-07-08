Diogo Jota death investigation: Soccer star was speeding at time of crash, police believe

LISBON, PORTUGAL - MARCH 23: Diogo Jota of Portugal during the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg Two match between Portugal and Denmark at Estadio Jose Alvalade on March 23, 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal. He and his brother were killed in a car crash on July 3. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Police in Spain have released their initial report into the deadly crash that killed Liverpool soccer star Diogo Jota and his brother last week.

The Civil Guard said that it appears that Jota, 28, was speeding when a tire blew on the Lamborghini, causing the sports car to leave the road, The Associated Press reported.

Diogo Jota crash site FILE PHOTO: The crash site where Liverpool FC player Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva lost their lives, showing the wreckage of the Lamborghini Huracan at kilometre 65 of the A-52, near the town of Cernadilla, close to Zamora, Spain. The car crash occurred just after midnight on July 3, 2025. Spanish authorities said the vehicle left the road and caught fire upon impact. Both Jota and his brother were killed. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images) (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

“Everything also points to a possible excessive speed beyond the speed limit of the road [highway],” police in the province of Zamora said, according to the BBC.

Police added, “All the tests carried out so far indicate that the driver of the crashed vehicle was Diogo Jota."

Previously, police did not disclose whether he or his brother, André Silva, 25, was driving.

Portuguese media outlets said Jota was driving to Santander to take a ferry to England to join his team. He was told not to fly after undergoing a lung procedure, the AP reported.

The Civil Guard will submit the investigation to a local judge once the report is finalized before it is released to the public, CNN reported.

Jota had married his long-time partner, Rute Cardoso, less than two weeks before the crash. Along with his new wife, he left behind their three children.

A funeral for Jota and Silva was held in Gondomar, Portugal, on July 5, CNN reported.

