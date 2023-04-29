Domestic dispute leads to seizure of drugs, guns in southern Tennessee

Seized: Police in southern Tennessee confiscated drugs, weapons and cash during a raid on Thursday. (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is facing several charges after police found drugs, weapons and cash at a home while responding to a domestic dispute call, authorities said.

Alfred Jeremiah Arruda IV, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested and faces domestic violence and multiple drug charges, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

According to Fayetteville police Chief Barry Pendergraft, officers responded to reports of a domestic incident situation at about 8:30 p.m. CDT on Thursday, WAFF-TV reported.

Officers noticed several drugs and paraphernalia inside the home and obtained a search warrant, according to the television station.

According to the news release, officers confiscated 48.5 grams of mushrooms, 570 grams of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), 93 Tianeptine pills, 51 oxycodone pills, 5.5 grams of amphetamine and six weapons. Police also seized $4,086 in cash and “multiple” drug paraphernalia items.

Arruda was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail, WHNT-TV reported.

According to online booking records, Arruda is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.