‘Driving was erratic:’ Boys 6 and 3, take parent’s car, crash it on way to toy store

An adventure for a pair of brothers who took the family car for a spin to a toy store ended Tuesday when the driver, age 6, crashed the vehicle into a lamppost, according to the New Straits Times.

The boys took off on their quest when their father was sleeping and their mother was in the bathroom, according to CNN. The 6-year-old got behind the wheel while his 3-year-old brother rode shotgun.

The boys, who live on the Malaysian island of Langkawi, took the Toyota Vios around 11 p.m. in hopes of going to a toy store for a treat.

“The driver was a minor aged six, who was driving a passenger – his brother, aged three,” Shariman Ashari, the Langkawi police chief, said. “The crash occurred when the car, traveling from Ulu Melaka towards Kampung Nyior Chabang, lost control and crashed into a lamppost near Kampung Titi Chanwang.”

The 6-year-old had a cut on his chin. His brother was not injured in the crash.

According to Shariman, witnesses believed the car was being driven by someone who was drunk.

“When we checked the dashcam recording, it showed that the driving was a bit erratic, sometimes (the car) swerving into the opposite lane, sometimes to the left and right.

“The boy knows how to start the engine and can do so when we asked him to ignite the engine,” he said in a statement today, confirming that police had interviewed the boy on Wednesday at the Langkawi traffic police station when his parents came forward to have their statement recorded.

The boys told officers they had a plan when they took the car.

“We are going to the shop. Mama is at home,” the 6-year-old boy told other motorists, according to the Times. “We want to buy the black car,” his brother added.