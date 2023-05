Jury verdict Musician Ed Sheeran arrives for his copyright infringement trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 04, 2023 in New York City. Sheeran is being sued for copyright infringement for his 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud.” He is accused of copying Marvin Gaye’s legendary R&B song “Let’s Get It On”. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M Santiago/Getty Images/Getty Images)

A jury on Thursday determined that British singer Ed Sheeran did not copy parts of Marvin Gaye’s classic hit “Let’s Get It On” for his 2014 single “Thinking Out Loud.”

Jurors found that Sheeran did not infringe on the copyright for “Let’s Get It On” after about three hours of deliberations, WABC-TV reported. He hugged his lawyers when the verdict was read, according to the news station.

