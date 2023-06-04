Ed Sheeran learns how to make Philly cheesesteak, then serves them to fans

Philly smash: Ed Sheeran learned how to make Philly cheesesteaks while visiting the City of Brotherly Love. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

PHILADELPHIA — Ed Sheeran sure can sing. But who knew the English singer-songwriter could wow an audience by making a killer sandwich?

Sheehan showcased his talents making Philly cheesesteaks on Saturday, learning at Philips Steaks in South Philadelphia on Saturday, WPVI-TV reported.

The 32-year-old performer, noted for making unexpected appearances while touring, was in Philadelphia for two nights. After appearing at the Metropolitan Opera House and Friday, Sheeran passed his time waiting for Saturday night’s show at Lincoln Financial Field by making the city’s signature sandwich under the watchful eyes of brothers Joseph and Philip Baldino, owners of Philips Steaks, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

At about 1:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Sheeran posted to his Instagram story that he would be meeting and greeting fans.

“Philly! Cheesesteaks are on me today at Philip’s Steaks” at 2:30 p.m., the singer wrote.

A video posted on Sheeran’s Instagram account took his fans behind the scenes as he learned how to make the sandwich, WCAU reported.

“In Philly, it’s slabs, slabs of ribeye,” Joe Baldino told Sheeran, the Inquirer reported. “(And) this is Whiz cheese.”

“You make the next one,” he told Sheeran, according to the newspaper.

Turns out that Sheeran was a quick learner.

He cradled a roll in one hand, gave it a swipe of Whiz, used a spatula to stuff it with steak, wrapped it in paper and handed it out of the service window to a middle-aged woman.

“It’s perfect,” the woman said, giving the singer a thumb’s up, the Inquirer reported.

After bringing down the house, Sheeran told the crowd assembled that the sandwiches were on the house -- courtesy of the Grammy Award-winning singer.

“This is beyond unbelievable, and I got to tell you, I think Ed did just a little bit better than my brother Philip for his first time making a cheesesteak,” Joseph Baldino told WCAU-TV.

