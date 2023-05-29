Eight pulled from Iowa apartment building that partially collapsed

Iowa apartment complex partially collapses Eight people were rescued after a six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, collapsed on Sunday. (Reinhard Krull/Getty Images)

Eight people have been rescued after a six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, collapsed on Sunday.

No deaths have been reported, but authorities said several people were treated for injuries at the scene.

Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlsten said at a news conference Monday that it was unclear if anyone was still missing after the building collapsed, The Associated Press reported.

BREAKING: An eighth person was rescued overnight after an apartment building collapsed in Davenport, Iowa, the city's fire chief says. No deaths have been reported. Authorities say they are still trying to determine if anyone is missing. https://t.co/9LwuTvMPhO — The Associated Press (@AP) May 29, 2023

“No known individuals are trapped in that facility,” Carlsten said, adding that a person was rescued overnight. That person is in the hospital, he said.

According to Carlsten, the back of the apartment complex collapsed and separated from the building.

“When something like this happens here, and tragedy strikes, our responders immediately do their work and their job and I can’t thank them enough,” Davenport Mayor Mike Matson at the news conference.

City of Davenport Director of Development and Neighborhood Services Rich Oswald said work was being done on the building’s exterior at the time of the collapse, though what caused the collapse is not yet known, Oswald said.

According to KWQC, first responders found a large natural gas leak and water leaking from all floors of the structure after the collapse.