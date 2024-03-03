Election 2024: Trump sweeps to victories in Missouri, Idaho, Michigan

Donald Trump: The former president, speaking in Virginia on March 2, swept to wins in Missouri, Idaho and Michigan on Saturday. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump headed into Super Tuesday with more momentum on Saturday, sweeping to victories in Missouri, Idaho and Michigan.

>> Read more trending news

The Associated Press called both the Missouri and Idaho caucuses for Trump, who has won every Republican primary or caucus he has entered during the 2024 election cycle.

Trump also was awarded all 39 delegates that were available in the Michigan convention held Saturday, The Washington Post reported. He won most of the 16 delegates in the state’s primary on Feb. 27, according to The New York Times.

Trump easily won the Michigan primary with 68% of the vote, compared to Nikki Haley’s 27%, the AP reported.

Trump won all 32 of Idaho’s delegates, the Idaho Statesman reported.

In Missouri, the state’s Republican Party said that the former president won every county in the state, according to The Kansas City Star.

Haley, the former South Carolina governor and the last major rival for the Republican presidential nomination, has yet to win a primary or caucus this year.

The District of Columbia will hold a primary on Sunday, but a large chunk of delegates will be available on Tuesday, when 16 states will hold primaries, according to the news organization.

©2024 Cox Media Group