Eminem releases ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ pasta sauce

Rapper Eminem released a line of pasta sauces on Thursday called “Mom’s Spaghetti.”

The pasta sauce pays homage to Slim Shady’s track “Lose Yourself” which came out in 2002, according to People Magazine.

It was inspired by the lyrics, “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy// There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

“Get your sweaters ready for some tasty s’ghetti sauce!!!” reads the product’s description, according to People Magazine. “For the most legitimate Mom’s Spaghetti pasta, pull some pre-cooked spaghetti from the fridge and reheat in a frying pan while adding your Mom’s Spaghetti sauce ... It’s ready when the noodles have a bit of a snap and the sauce is heated to taste.”

Eminem opened a restaurant called “Mom’s Spaghetti” that started as a pop-up shop. He was eventually able to open a permanent location in 2021 in Detroit’s Comerica Park, according to People Magazine.

The restaurant serves spaghetti in Chinese carryout containers, according to WDIV. You can add meatballs or vegan meatballs to it. The restaurant also serves a spaghetti sandwich.

From there, the pasta sauce creation came to be. According to the news station, you can buy a jar or two on the “Mom’s Spaghetti” website. A jar of it is $13 and two jars are $25.

Orders are expected to ship on Oct. 29, according to People Magazine.

“From the D 2 ur kitchen 🍝 #momsspaghetti sauce is droppin 10/26 Link in bio,” Eminem wrote on Instagram that was accompanied by a video of the pasta sauces.

“The thing about Mom’s Spaghetti is that it was born with a clear mission: to taste like a leftover sauce the first time around. Those second day sauces bring something else to the table... something seasoned and experienced. They’ve got no time to mess around. This isn’t a sauce that tastes like what your neighbor’s Italian grandma would spend all day simmering. No. This is a clean take on a classic jar of sauce, crafted in the straightest manner... honest... legit... not saddled with any nonsense. Because when you set out to put Mom’s Spaghetti in a jar; You’re inspired by delivering something that’s real... Born to be served at street level... And born to bring it. This is a sauce that’s original and off-the-shelf at the same time. Just crack open the jar, heat a batch up and add your favorite s’ghetti or noodles: You’re ready to serve up a dish that won’t let you down,” the “Mom’s Spaghetti” website said.

The pasta sauce so far is only available online on the “Mom’s Spaghetti” website.

