Emmy nominations announced; ‘Succession,’ ‘The Last of Us’ among most nominated

Emmy nominations announced The cast of "Abbott Elementary" Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Warren, Chris Perfetti and William Stanford pose with the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series during the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 26, 2023. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Nominees for the 75th anniversary Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday in an online broadcast.

“Succession” led with 27 Emmy nominations, followed by “The Last of Us” with 24, “The White Lotus” with 23 and “Ted Lasso” with 21.

Emmy Award-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma announced the nominees in the academy’s major categories.

“It’s been another transformational year in this platinum age of television that has delivered a diverse range of extraordinary programming,” Scherma in a said statement. “We are delighted to have Yvette help us celebrate our 75th anniversary as we honor the exceptional shows, innovators, storytellers, and talent whose work has entertained and connected us this season.”

The 75th Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 18 from the Peacock (formerly Microsoft) Theater in Los Angeles.

Below are the nominations announced Wednesday. Click here for a full list of nominees.

#EmmyNoms: Variety Talk Series



“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Problem With Jon Stewart”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

"Late Night With Seth Meyers"

#EmmyNoms: Lead Limited/Movie Actress



Ali Wong (“Beef”)

Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)

Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)

Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman is in Trouble”)

Riley Keough ("Daisy Jones & the Six")

#EmmyNoms: Lead Limited/Movie Actor



Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Evan Peters (“Dahmer”)

Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)

Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”)

Steven Yeun ("Beef")

#EmmyNoms: Limited Series



“Beef”

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble”

"Obi-Wan Kenobi"

#EmmyNoms: Drama Actor



Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)

Jeremy Strong ("Succession")

#EmmyNoms: Comedy Actress



Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)

Jenna Ortega ("Wednesday")

#EmmyNoms: Drama Series



"Andor"

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"House of the Dragon"

"The Last of Us"

"Succession"

"The White Lotus"

"Yellowjackets"

#EmmyNoms: Comedy Actor



Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear")

#EmmyNoms: Drama Actress



Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)

Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)

Sarah Snook ("Succession")




