Fans mourn death of Albus Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon

As news of the death of Michael Gambon spread around the world, tributes to the second actor who brought “Harry Potter” headmaster Albus Dumbledore to life started to fill social media.

The official Harry Potter account on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, “He brought immeasurable joy to Harry Potter Fans from all over the world with his humour, kindness and grace. We will forever hold his memory in our hearts.”

We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Michael Gambon. He brought immeasurable joy to Harry Potter fans from all over the world with his humour, kindness and grace. We will forever hold his memory in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/1CoTF3zeTo — Harry Potter (@harrypotter) September 28, 2023

James Phelps, who portrayed Fred Weasley in the “Harry Potter” series, reminisced about his time on set with Gambon.

Very sorry to hear about the passing of Michael Gambon. He was, on and off the camera, a legend. Just a little memory of Michael pic.twitter.com/4M6E6inWMy — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) September 28, 2023

I’m so sad to hear that Michael Gambon has died. He was hugely amusing, and such a tremendous guest, we even named a corner after him. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) September 28, 2023

We're sad to report the passing of Sir Michael Gambon, who appeared in 'A Christmas Carol' in 2010 ❤️ https://t.co/x08CdU3GNV pic.twitter.com/Y3El3GKJ1B — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) September 28, 2023

The funniest actor I’ve ever worked with. My lunch breaks on Dad’s Army were spent wanting to hear story after story from him. A phenomenal actor.

RIP Sir Michael Gambon https://t.co/WfzaST5JLR — blake harrison (@blakeharrison23) September 28, 2023

Deeply sad to see this. One of the funniest men on the planet and a great actor. I’ll miss him : Michael Gambon, star of Harry Potter and The Singing Detective, dies aged 82 https://t.co/bpQqSG8Z0j — Peter Egan (@PeterEgan6) September 28, 2023

And fans of the Dumbledore character are paying tribute to the actor with images of wands raised in honor of Gambon or quotes from the “Harry Potter” books and films.

Not Dumbledore. 🥺 RIP Sir Michael Gambon. Millennials are in mourning. pic.twitter.com/kZQTfh14DZ — Kieran Doody (@kierandoody) September 28, 2023

"You think the dead we loved ever truly leave us?"



Rest in peace, Michael Gambon. Thank you for bringing Albus Dumbledore to life. pic.twitter.com/WsQrO0NpFd — Manasi Shah (@TheWriterWoman_) September 28, 2023

