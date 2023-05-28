FBI increases reward for fugitive who killed his bride hours after marrying her in 2012

FBI increases reward for fugitive who killed his bride hours after marrying her in 2012 FBI says they increased the reward for a fugitive who killed his bride just hours after they tied the knot in Chicago, Illinois in 2012 in hopes of getting information that would lead to his arrest and a conviction. (FBI Chicago/FBI Chicago)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHICAGO — FBI says they increased the reward for a fugitive who killed his bride just hours after they tied the knot in Chicago, Illinois in 2012 in hopes of getting information that would lead to his arrest and a conviction.

>> Read more trending news

FBI Chicago on Thursday announced that they have increased the reward for Arnoldo Jimenez to $250,000. The reward was increased from $100,000, according to WBBM.

Jimenez was added to the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list in May 2019, WGN-TV reported.

Bride killed, groom critically injured after wedding reception when drunken driver hits golf cart

Jimenez is accused of stabbing Estrella Carrera, 26, in his black Maserati in the early morning of May 12, 2012, according to WGN-TV. Jimenez and Carrera were driving home from their wedding reception when she was killed in Chicago.

Carrera was believed to have been stabbed over 18 times. According to the news outlet, her body was later found in her bathtub still wearing her dress from her wedding reception at her condo in Burbank, Illinois.

Jimenez was charged with first-degree murder and a warrant for his arrest was issued days later on May 15, 2012, FBI Chicago said. On May 17, 2012, he was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Jimenez is believed to be in Mexico, according to FBI Chicago. Investigators believe has he connections in Durango, Mexico specifically Santiago Papasquiaro. Investigators believe he may also have connections to Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Latest trending news:
On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!