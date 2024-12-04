FBI investigates reports of drones the size of cars flying over New Jersey

FILE PHOTO: Large drones have been spotted flying over areas of New Jersey.

Forget the Jersey Devil, there’s a new mystery in the garden state. Someone is flying large drones, nearly the size of a car, over New Jersey.

The FBI confirmed that a “cluster of what look to be drones and possible fixed wing aircraft” were flying over the Raritan River, ABC News reported.

The areas where they have been flying are near President-elect Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course. There is also a military installation nearby.

They are about six feet across, with lights and fly silently, WABC reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration first got reports of the drones on Nov. 18, Fox News reported. The FAA issued two temporary flight restrictions in the area, but the drone flights continued this week.

If someone is found to fly a drone in those areas while the TFRs are in place, they could face a fine of $75,000 and have their certifications revoked.

Morris County Sheriff James Gannon said that there is no danger to the public, Fox News reported.

But that may not be calming people’s nerves.

Mendham Township resident Ryan Dawson told WCBS, “You look up and you’ll see them. I mean, they’re everywhere, every night.”

“My wife and I were driving. We saw one right up above us that was the size of our car. I mean, it’s crazy,” he said.

Olivia DeMattio, who also lives in Mendham Township, said, “They’re very fast. They dart around. But no one can figure out why they’re here.”

“The rumors have gone from Russian spies to people stalking Trump, to aliens, so nobody really knows what’s going on, but it’s definitely concerning,” she told WCBS.

“I don’t feel too safe right now with these flying overhead every single night, and the fact that it’s not just one or two of them, it’s at least ten of them every single night, for a few weeks now,” Kate Perry, who lives in Denville, told WABC.





