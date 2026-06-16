FBI says it disrupted drone plot at White House UFC event; 3 suspects identified

A seven-card UFC card was held on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday.

The FBI said it thwarted an alleged plot involving drones that would have disrupted Sunday’s Freedom 250 UFC event on the South Lawn of the White House, agency director Kash Patel announced on Tuesday.

[ Read more trending news ]

Five people were in custody as of Monday, Patel said in a social media post and in a statement to Fox News Digital.

3 suspects identified

Update 11:27 a.m. ET June 16: According to Fox News Digital, three suspects have been identified by court documents or by authorities.

Court documents identified the suspect from Cincinnati as Tycen Proper. Two men were arrested in California -- Bryan Omar Roa and Michael Alan Thomas -- and appeared in a Riverside courtroom on Monday, the news outlet reported. They were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Other suspects were arrested in Missouri and Nebrask, Fox News Digital reported.

Original report: The nature of the potential threat was not immediately disclosed, The Associated Press reported. Additional details were expected to be released once charges are unsealed later Tuesday.

According to Fox News Digital, FBI investigators had identified 23 people involved in the alleged scheme. The plan, which was allegedly formulated “outside of the National Capital Region,” resulted in one arrest in Cincinnati. The news outlet cited unnamed sources in its report.

[ Freedom 250: Upset highlights UFC card on South Lawn of White House ]

The AP, also citing anonymous law enforcement sources “familiar with the matter,” said that some of the suspects were arrested in Ohio, Missouri and California.

The official spoke to news organization on the condition of anonymity to discuss information that had not been released publicly.

According to Fox News Digital, the alleged plan involved using drones filled with explosives to hit buildings near the seven-card mixed-martial arts event, which would result in a mass evacuation.

On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region – and thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of… pic.twitter.com/PbWkIk1Lr5 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 16, 2026

That would result in crowds being directed toward an area where snipers were allegedly posted, the news outlet reported.

A second phase allegedly called for storming the White House gates, Fox News Digital reported.

Investigators said they reportedly uncovered encrypted Signal chats with at least 23 people allegedly talking about using the drones during the UFC event.

Patel said the FBI learned about the alleged plot on June 10. The FBI executed a search warrant in Cincinnati, where the first arrest was made.

“Thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold,” Patel said in a statement posted on X. “We are built to detect, respond to, and bring to justice those who threaten the lives of American citizens -- particularly during large gatherings like the historic UFC 250 fight. That’s exactly what we did here.”

In a separate statement, Secret Service Director Sean Curran said that his agency “worked around the clock to identify those responsible and hold them accountable,” the AP reported.

The Freedom 250 event drew an estimated 4,300 attendees to the South Lawn of the White House, including about 1,200 active‑duty service members, WTTG reported.

The event was staged to coincide with President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday on Sunday and the upcoming celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary of independence.

0 of 19 UFC Freedom 250: Diego Lopes of Brazil reacts to his win against Steve Garcia in a middleweight fight during the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn at the White House. (Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC) Freedom 250: The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a Super Delta formation flyover during the national anthem at the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest. (Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC) UFC Freedom 250: President Donald Trump speaks with Josh Hokit after the heavyweight's victory at the Freedom 250 event. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) Freedom 250: President Donald Trump and UFC President Dana White walk out of the White House onto the South Lawn for the UFC Freedom 250 card on June 14. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Freedom 250: Diego Lopes celebrates after defeating Steve Garcia. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) UFC Freedom 250: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn at the White House. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Freedom 250: Josh Hokit, right, connects against Derrick Lewis during their heavyweight fight. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Freedom 250: Bo Nickal and Kyle Daukaus battle during a middleweight fight. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) Freedom 250: Ciryl Gane of France celebrates after his victory in the heavyweight division. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Freedom 250: Ciryl Gane of France rocks Alex Pereira of Brazil during their bout on Sunday. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Freedom 250: Sean O'Malley, right, lands a punch against Aiemann Zahabi of Canada during a bantamweight bout. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Freedom 250: Justin Gaethje celebrates after defeating Georgia's Ilia Topuria. (Pool/Getty Images) UFC Freedom 250: Sean O'Malley reacts to his win against Aiemann Zahabi of Canada. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) UFC Freedom 250: Bo Nickal reacts to his win in his middleweight bout at the UFC Freedom 250. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Freedom 250: Ciryl Gane connects against Alex Pereira in a heavyweight interim title bout. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Freedom 250: Ilia Topuria is helped out of the octagon after losing to Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title bout. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

© 2026 Cox Media Group