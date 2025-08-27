FDA approves updated COVID-19 vaccines for some patients, removes one for young children

FILE PHOTO: New reformulated COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for some people, including those 65 and older or those considered high risk.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved updated COVID-19 shots from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax.

The three updated vaccines are approved for use for all seniors, 65 or older, but they can only be used for adults and children if they have at least one high-risk condition, such as asthma or obesity, The Associated Press reported.

As for children under the age of 5, the Pfizer vaccine is not approved, as the FDA revoked its emergency authorization for the age group. The Moderna vaccine is the remaining vaccine with full approval for children as young as 6 months, but it is only approved for children with at least one serious health issue, according to the AP.

Healthy children can get a COVID vaccine if a doctor is consulted, The New York Times reported.

The vaccines have been reformulated to combat new virus variants, The Washington Post reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must still recommend the vaccines, the Times reported.

About 23% of adults and 13% of those under the age of 18 are up to date on COVID vaccinations, the CDC said, according to the Times.

