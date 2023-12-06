FDA: Ecuador plant that made lead-tainted fruit pouches is being inspected The United States Food and Drug Administration says it is investigating the plant in Ecuador that made the lead-tainted fruit pouches. (United States Food and Drug Administration/United States Food and Drug Administration)

The United States Food and Drug Administration says it is investigating the plant in Ecuador that made the lead-tainted fruit pouches.

>> Read more trending news

The FDA says they are conducting an onsite inspection at the Austrofoods facility in Ecuador. The FDA is also collecting samples of the ingredients.

The FDA said that contaminated cinnamon is believed to be the likely source of the lead, The Associated Press reported.

The applesauce pouches were sold across the United States at Dollar Tree, the AP reported.

The FDA said that health officials in Ecuador found that cinnamon in Austrofoods suppliers had reportedly higher levels of lead than what Educador allows, the AP said.

The company, Negasmart, according to the AP, is facing sanctions.

As of Dec. 5, the FDA says it has received 64 reports of adverse events that possibly linked to the recalled product. Children under the age of 6 are confirmed to be the ones who had an adverse event.

The pouches were recalled after North Carolina officials reported cases of children with high blood lead levels after eating the applesauce pouches first, the AP reported. The pouches the children were eating were found to have contained extremely high levels of lead.