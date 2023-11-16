Federal judge declares mistrial in trial of ex-officer involved in deadly Breonna Taylor raid

Breonna Taylor WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 30: A photo of Breonna Taylor is seen among other photos of women who have lost their lives as a result of violence during the 2nd Annual Defend Black Women March in Black Lives Matter Plaza on July 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Frontline Action Hub) (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Frontline Actio)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mistrial was declared Thursday afternoon after a jury was deadlocked on a verdict in the trial of an ex-Louisville Metro Police Department officer Brett Hankison.

>> Read more trending news

Hankison was charged with excessive force that violated Breonna Taylor’s rights along with her boyfriend and neighbors, according to The Associated Press.

He reportedly fired his gun blindly the night Taylor was killed during a police raid in March 2020, WLKY reported. Some of the shots went into Taylor’s window, a glass door and into an apartment next door, according to the AP. No one was hit by any of the shots.

The trial went on for about three weeks and two dozen witnesses testified, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Over the last few days, a jury struggled to reach a verdict. They eventually on Thursday sent a note to the judge saying “they were at an impasse.” The judge, according to the AP, urged the to continue to try so they returned to deliberations but U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings ultimately declared a mistrial.

Hankison could go through a retrial but that is up to federal prosecutors, the AP reported.