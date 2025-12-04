Firefighter accused of striking teens with bat after ‘ding-dong ditch’ prank

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. — A South Florida firefighter is accused of chasing four teens who did a ding-dong-ditch prank at his residence and hitting them with a baseball bat, authorities said.

According to an arrest warrant, Alex Michael Lutz, 31, of Lighthouse Point, works for Highland Beach Fire Rescue as a firefighter and paramedic in neighboring Palm Beach County.

Broward County online court records show that Lutz faces two second-degree felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, three third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief less than $200.

Lutz surrendered to authorities at the Lighthouse Point Police Department on Monday.

The alleged incident occurred on Nov. 23 in Lighthouse Point, located in northern Broward County.

Lighthouse Point police said the teenagers, who were traveling on a golf cart, were ringing the doorbell and running away in a game of “ding-dong-ditch” when Lutz came running out of his residence with a baseball bat and chased them.

LOCAL 10 EXCLUSIVE: Police arrested a South Florida firefighter after accusing him of attacking a group of teenagers with a baseball bat over a "ding-dong-ditch" prank at his Lighthouse Point home. https://t.co/e6Ebieg3bW — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) December 2, 2025

According to police, police said Lutz caught up to the teens and began hitting the golf cart and the youths. Investigators said surveillance video showed the attack, along with audio of the teens “screaming in fear” as Lutz allegedly tells them, “I will kill you.”

“The victims can be heard screaming ‘ouch’ and pleading with the subject to stop, however, the subject continues striking the victims,” the arrest warrant stated.

According to an incident report, the teen driving the golf cart was 15 and not legally allowed to drive it. None of the teens were charged in the incident. In the report, one officer said the teens “were traumatized as a result of this incident and were obviously shaken up throughout the investigation.” He added that the incident was “more of a learning experience” and did not warrant a citation.

Ding-dong ditching is a prank that involves people ringing a doorbell or knocking at the door of a residence and fleeing before someone inside opens the door.

On Aug. 31, an 11-year-old boy was fatally shot while playing the prank in a Houston neighborhood.

Lutz was put on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation by Town of Highland Beach, Fire Chief Glenn Joseph said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We were surprised to learn of this situation, and the behaviors described in the police reports do not reflect the values, professionalism, or expectations of the Highland Beach Fire Rescue Department or the Town,” Joseph said.

Lutz’s attorney contacted police on Nov. 24. Their statement was redacted from the warrant provided by police.

Lutz appeared in a Broward County court on Tuesday, and a judge ordered him held on a $35,000. He bonded out of jail later Tuesday, court records show.

