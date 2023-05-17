Florida man jumps on alligator, rescues dog trapped in reptile’s jaws, officials say

Alligator attacks: File photo. A 12-foot alligator grabbed a dog in Central Florida, but the pet's owner was able to free the animal from the reptile's clutches. (Bob D'Angelo/Cox Media Group)

OVIEDO, Fla. — A Central Florida man was able to save his dog after it was reportedly attacked by a 12-foot alligator on Friday.

The attack happened at Riverside Park in Oviedo, located about 18 miles northeast of Orlando.

According to WFTV, officials said a couple was walking their dog along the Little Econlockhatchee River when an alligator rushed out of the water and snatched the pet.

Florida wildlife officials trapped an alligator that reportedly attacked a dog over the weekend. https://t.co/oFk8dJGvKw — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 16, 2023

The man told officials that he jumped on top of the large reptile and was able to dislodge it from the gator’s jaws, the television station reported.

The alligator could have been aggressive because it is halfway through the mating season and nearly time for nesting. Wildlife officials are warning pet owners not to walk their animals near any bodies of water this time of year, WFTV reported. That is especially true at dawn or dusk.

Alligator trapper Jerry Flynn told WSVN-TV that the river seemed to be populated with large alligators. His nephew was able to trap the alligator that attacked the dog on Sunday.

“It seems like the Econ does hold a lot of alligators,” Flynn told the television station. “A lot of them are in the neighborhoods and when the retention ponds get low or hot, then they tend to go back into the Econ. So, we stay kind of busy.”

The condition of the dog is unknown.

In a statement, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a permit was issued to trap the alligator.