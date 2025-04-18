Florida State Shooting: Who are the victims, alleged gunman?

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA - APRIL 17: Police investigate the scene of a shooting near the student union at Florida State University on April 17, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. According to reports, two people were killed and several others injured when the alleged shooter, believed to be a current student and the son of a Leon County sheriff's deputy, opened fire on the university's main campus. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Two people were killed and at least six were hurt in a deadly shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida.

The morning after shots rang out, much is still not known about the victims and the alleged gunman’s motive.

The two people killed have not yet been identified by name, but officials said they were two men who were not students at the university, The Associated Press reported.

Five people were shot while a sixth person was injured as they ran away, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said. All six were in fair condition, officials at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said.

The alleged gunman was identified as Phoenix Ikner,20, the son of a sheriff’s deputy. Ikner’s mother is an 18-year veteran of the office and was considered a model employee. Ikner is believed to have used his mother’s former service handgun, which she kept with permission for personal use after the department upgraded weapons.

Ikner, who was a student at FSU, according to The New York Times, was part of the sheriff’s office youth advisory council Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said.

“He has been steeped in the Leon County Sheriff’s Office family, engaged in a number of training programs that we have,” McNeil said. “So it’s not a surprise to us that he had access to weapons.”

Law enforcement shot Ikner after he did not comply with their orders. He is in the hospital with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” Revell said.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Aidan Stickney witnessed what unfolded Thursday afternoon. He said that he saw a man get out of a car with a shotgun and aim it at a man, but the gun jammed. The alleged gunman went back to the car, grabbed a handgun and shot at a woman. Stickney ran, warning others and calling 911.

Another eyewitness, McKenzie Heeter, had left the student union when she saw a man next to a vehicle on a service road holding “a larger gun.” The man “let off a shot” in her direction, CNN reported. Heeter said she saw him grab another gun and shoot a woman in the back.

“When he turned to the woman and shot her, that’s when I realized there was no target. And that it was anybody he could see,” Heeter said. “And I took off.”

Father Luke Farabaugh was at Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More, a church near the campus, heard the gunfire, then people started running into the church with “a fear that I had never seen before. I was surreal to be thrust into a life-and-death situation.”

Hours after the shooting, a mass was held at St. Thomas More.

Farabaugh said that it was supposed to be a joyous time as the church marks Holy Week and the days leading up to Easter. But this year, Holy Thursday was a day of tragedy.

“We will be entering into this Holy Week in a different way this year,” Farabaugh said. “I don’t have any spiritual conclusions. I only say that as we enter into this service, many of us were thrust into service today.”

Classes at the campus are canceled on Friday, along with other events and business operations. Athletic events scheduled at FSU are also canceled through the weekend. The last day of the year is next Friday.

