Florida teen charged with alligator abuse after video goes viral

Baby alligator abuse leads to arrest of teen A group of teens in Plant City, Florida were captured on video abusing a baby alligator and drinking beer from a can jammed in its mouth. (Alicia Kern-Johnston/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PLANT CITY, Fla. – Florida Wildlife officials charged a teen boy with alligator abuse a few days after hearing reports of a video of the incident spreading on social media.

Investigating officials found the video, which showed one of the teens chugging an alcoholic beverage from a can that had been jammed into the baby alligator’s mouth, WFLA reported. A few days later, the teen was charged with taking an alligator without a permit, the TV station reported.

The video was taken by Lexxus Thomas, who saw the illegal activity. She said she was at a truck meet-up in Plant City and saw teenagers drinking. She told WTSP that several of the kids were forcing alcohol into the baby gator’s mouth and “tossing it around.”

“They were throwing it around. Force-feeding it Twisted Teas. Basically tormenting the little thing,” Thomas said.

She said she hoped the young people’s parents saw it.

FWC advises against handling an alligator, even a small one, because of the animals’ dangerous bite – and also because it is illegal.

FWC hopes the charge will send a message.

WFLA showed the video to Vernon Yates, president of Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation.

He told WFLA that there were “multiple things in the video that are just wrong.” The possession of the small gator and dropping it on the hot pavement iof a parking lot was wrong, he said.

Yates said the baby gator appeared to be in bad shape when he was thrown to the pavement.

“Normally, a little alligator about that size, when he hit the ground he should’ve hit it running,” he said.