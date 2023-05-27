Former ice cream truck driver sentenced to life in prison for killing 2 brothers in 2010

Life sentence: A man who was convicted of murdering two men and injuring four others was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. (MivPiv/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

RUSKIN, Fla. — A man who was convicted of murdering two men and injuring four others in Ruskin, Florida, was sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

A former ice cream truck driver, Michael Keetley, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in a deadly shooting on Thanksgiving Day in 2010, WFLA reported.

Juan Guitron was 28 years old and Serio Guitron was 22 when they were shot to death outside their house in Ruskin, according to NBC News.

In March, Keetley was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder for the brothers, Juan and Sergio Guitron, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Keetley was also convicted of the attempted murder of four men.

Prosecutors claimed that Keetley wanted some kind of revenge after he was robbed and shot when he was selling ice cream in 2009. WFLA reported that Keetley targeted the victims by accident.

Keetley believed that the man involved had the nickname “Creeper,” according to NBC News. Prosecutors said that Keetley was out to find “Creeper” that night in November 2010. Prosecutors claimed that he killed the men and injured the four other men and that had nothing to do with the robbery and none of them were nicknamed “Creeper.”

Keetley’s defense said that the men who survived identified the wrong person, NBC News reported.

In that shooting, Keetley was left disabled physically and was reportedly frustrated with police over identifying whoever attacked him, the Times reported. Keetley reportedly went on to conduct his own investigation.

Judge Christopher Sabella said that Keetley’s trial was one of the longest murder trials in Hillsborough County due to multiple factors including, the last trial had a hung jury, Keeteley’s defense attorney ended up becoming a judge, another defense attorney had died, a new defense attorney team took over, and the coronavirus pandemic, according to WFLA.