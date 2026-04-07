Former MLB catcher Tom Nieto dies at 65

The former major league manager and coach died on March 27 from a heart attack. He was 65.

Tom Nieto, a catcher who played for two World Series teams during his seven-year major league career and later managed three minor-league teams over 15 seasons, died on March 27. He was 65.

Nieto’s sister, Denise Nieto-Jackson, shared the news in a Facebook post, stating that he died at his Florida home after a heart attack.

“On Friday, March 27th, my brother Tom passed on after a heart attack, leaving cherished memories in Florida with his family,” she wrote. “His strength and resilience will continue to inspire us all.”

The Twins organization mourns the loss of 1987 World Series champion, Tom Nieto.



Our thoughts are with the Nieto family in their time of grieving. pic.twitter.com/Cuvb17pISh — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 6, 2026

Nieto was the Twins’ catcher on Opening Day during the team’s first championship season in 1987, the Star Tribune reported.

Nieto was drafted by St. Louis in the third round of the 1981 June amateur draft and played the 1984 and ‘85 seasons with the Cardinals. He appeared in one game during the 1985 National League Championship Series and in two games during that season’s World Series against the Kansas City Royals.

Nieto batted .200 with one home run and 12 RBI in 41 games for the Twins in 1987 and appeared in 24 games for the Twins in 1988.

Nieto also played one season with the Montreal Expos (1986) and two with the Philadelphia Phillies (1989-1990).

After his playing career ended, Nieto managed in the minor leagues. He skippered teams in the Twins, Cardinals and Yankees organizations, according to the Star Tribune.

After his playing career ended following the 1990 season, he managed in the Twins, Cardinals and Yankees farm systems for 15 seasons. He managed the Twins’ Class AAA team in Rochester, N.Y., from 2009 to ’11 and before that served as a coach for the New York Mets from 2005 to 2008.

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