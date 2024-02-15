Rachel Dolezal, now known as Nkechi Diallo, fired from teaching job over OnlyFans page

OnlyFans FILE PHOTO: Activist Rachel Dolezal leaves the "Today Show" taping at the NBC Rockefeller Center Studios on March 27, 2017 in New York City. Dolezal, who now goes by Nkechi Diallo, was fired from her job in a Tucson, Arizona, school district over her OnlyFans account. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images) (Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

TUCSON, Ariz. — The woman who had gained national headlines for being a white woman who identified as Black has been fired from her teaching job after it was found she had an OnlyFans site.

Rachel Dolezal now goes by the name Nkechi Diallo and had been an employee at the Catalina Foothills School District in Tucson, Arizona, KOLD reported.

But her employment ended after school district officials confirmed that Diallo had an OnlyFans account that had been linked to her public Instagram account.

She had the OnlyFans account since 2021, but the district recently learned about it.

The district released a statement, according to the Arizona Republic, which said,“ We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo’s OnlyFans social media posts (Tuesday) afternoon. Her posts are contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District.”

Employees, according to the agreement, cannot be unprofessional in their communication which could “significantly and adversely impact the employee’s work-related reputation.”

Diallo was hired in August 2023 as a part-time, after-school extended-day instructor and as a substitute teacher, the newspaper reported.

In 2014, then-Dolezal had been the president of the NAACP’s Spokane, Washington, chapter but left that job in 2015 after she admitted that identified as Black but was in reality white. She was not only a civil rights leader, KVOA reported, but she also taught African Studies at the time.

She told NBC News in November 2015 that the way she styled her hair and tanned her skin led people to believe that she was Black and she did not correct those beliefs. She said she had started to believe that she was Black at the age of five.

In 2019 she was sentenced to community service for welfare fraud and ordered to pay back $8.847 that she had received for government assistance.

