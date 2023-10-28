Former US Vice President Mike Pence suspends presidential campaign

Former United States Vice President Mike Pence has suspended his bid for the Republican presidential nomination Saturday, according to The Associated Press.

“After much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today,” Pence said at the Republican Jewish Coalition gathering in Las Vegas, according to the AP. “We always knew this would be an uphill battle, but I have no regrets.”

Pence has become the first major candidate to leave the race, according to the AP. It is a race dominated by his former boss former President Donald Trump.

The decision to end his bid came two months before the Iowa caucuses which he “staked his campaign on” according to the AP.

The announcement came at the end of his remarks in Las Vegas at the Republican Jewish Coalition, according to the New York Times.

“It’s become clear to me that this is not my time,” Pence said, according to the Times.





