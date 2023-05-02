Foxes on the run: Watch as kits sprint toward Colorado front porch

Foxy: Some young foxes were seen cavorting near the entrance to a home in Colorado. (Wolfram Steinberg/picture alliance via Getty Images)

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Spring is here, and foxes are on the run.

Five baby foxes were captured on a Colorado resident’s doorbell camera, running up a sidewalk and dashing onto a front porch.

According to a tweet by Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Friday, the kits were seen sprinting around the front entrance to a home in Castle Rock.

We’re in baby fox season! Even though the kits are adorable, their moms have it covered and know how to raise them. The best thing you can do is leave them be and say “awwww” at doorbell camera footage of foxes in Castle Rock. pic.twitter.com/EqBC5pt1yl — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) April 29, 2023

“Even though the kits are adorable, their moms have it covered and know how to raise them,” the agency tweeted. “The best thing you can do is leave them be and say ‘awwww’ at doorbell camera footage of foxes in Castle Rock.

Foxes leave their dens with their young in April and May, wildlife spokesperson Kara Van Hoose told McClatchy News.

Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife believe the animals are red foxes.

According to the agency’s website, red foxes live three to four years in the wild and can survive up to 12 years in captivity. Adult red foxes have few natural enemies, although they could be stalked by coyotes, bobcats, mountain lions, eagles and great-horned owls.

In the doorbell camera video, one fox can be heard squealing.

Red fox are very vocal, especially during the breeding season, according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website. The most commonly misinterpreted sounds produced by red foxes are screeching yowls, which are often reported as a domestic cat fight or a mountain lion screaming the agency said.

Although the kits in the video are cute, they are still wild animals and should be treated with caution.

“Red fox are not pets, and they should not be approached, fed, harassed, captured, or domesticated, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website states.