FSIS issues public health alert for frozen meatloaf entree products

WASHINGTON — A public health alert has been issued over a brand of frozen ready-to-cook meatloaf entree over misbranding and the possibility that the product contains an undeclared allergen.

According to a news release on Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, officials believe the products could contain undeclared milk, which is an allergen.

The entrees were removed from their master carton and delivered to consumers in ready-to-prepare trays that do not have an ingredient statement. Egg, soy and wheat are declared in the ingredient list on the master carton, but milk is not, the FSIS said.

A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for distribution to the public.

The item was produced this on Feb. 1, Feb. 13, March 15 and March 28, according to the FSIS. The label on the carton stated that the food was distributed by Langlois Fancy Frozen Foods, Inc., and was for institutional use only.

The product was contained in a 14-ounce paper or plastic three compartment tray with a sealed plastic cover containing “MEATLOAF & TOMATO SAUCE MIXED RICE AND SPINACH” and a use or discard by date of “May 1, 2023, May 13, 2023, June 15, 2023, and June 28, 2023,” according to the FSIS.

The items were shipped to organizations serving the senior population in Southern California and were further distributed through home-delivery meal service programs.

The problem was discovered by FSIS during a routine label verification task. FSIS inspectors observed that the meatloaf contained milk, but the establishment did not list milk as an ingredient on the case label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The FSIS said that consumers with allergies to egg, milk, soy and wheat who have received these products are should throw them away or return it to the meal service program.

Consumers with questions can contact Robert Cavanagh, president, Langlois Frozen Foods, at 949-497-4739 or robert.cavanagh@langloisfoods.com.

