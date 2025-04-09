‘Full House’ home sells for $6M

FILE PHOTO: Fans gather to take photos at 1709 Broderick Street, the house depicted in the filming of the TV show, "Full House." (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — The house made famous as the exterior of the Tanner family home has been sold for a whopping $6 million.

The home, located at 1709 Broderick Street in the Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood in San Francisco, was sold for below its initial June listing price of $6.5 million.

The Victorian house dates back to 1883 but underwent renovations in 2018 when it was owned by Jeff Franklin, the creator of “Full House.” He paid $4 million then spent another $2 million to get the home to look like it did on the television show’s opening credits.

Around the same time, the city banned large commercial vehicles, including tour buses, from that area of Broderick Street, so it could not be used to promote the original series and the sequel, “Fuller House.” Franklin sold it for $5.35 million in 2020, never living in it.

Other than the opening credits, San Francisco only appeared in one episode of “Full House.” Instead, the show was shot at a Burbank studio.

The home has four bedrooms and is about 3,737 square feet of living space over three stories.

The top floor is the master suite, which has a fireplace, spa bath, walk-in closet and views of San Francisco Bay. The backyard is an English garden which features concrete slabs with the handprints and signatures from the show’s cast.

The buyer’s name was not disclosed.

