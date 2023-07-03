‘Game of Thrones’ couple Kit Harington, Rose Leslie welcome second child

Baby news FILE PHOTO: Rose Leslie and Kit Harington attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2023 in Paris, France. The couple has welcomed their second child, a baby girl. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their second child together.

The former “Game of Thrones” co-stars, turned husband and wife, announced that they have had a daughter but no other details have been released, The Associated Press reported.

Harington and Leslie met on the set of the HBO series in 2011, playing, as the AP described, “star-crossed lovers” Jon Snow and Ygritte. Harington appeared on the show in 62 episodes, while Leslie appeared in 17 in the second through fourth seasons, according to IMDB.

Since the end of the show, Leslie has appeared in “The Good Fight,” “The Time Traveler’s Wife” and “Death on the Nile.” Harington has appeared in “Modern Love,” “Extrapolations” and Marvel’s “Eternals.”

The couple wed in real life in 2018 at Leslie’s ancestral castle in Scotland, the AP reported.

Harington announced they were expecting their second child during an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” telling host Jimmy Fallon that their son, who is 2, was “about to get the shock of his life, which is that he’s about to get a brother or sister,” E! News reported.

