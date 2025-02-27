Gene Hackman death: Gas company assisting with investigation; Hackman, wife found in different rooms

Gene Hackman during "Runaway Jury" Press Conference with Dustin Hoffman, Gene Hackman, John Cusack and Rachel Weisz at the Wyndham Hotel in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage)

A gas company said it is assisting in the investigation into what killed Gene Hackman, his wife and the couple’s dog.

The Oscar-winning, 95-year-old actor and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 63, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, The Associated Press reported.

No foul play was suspected, officials said. There were no wounds found on either Hackman or Arakawa.

With the New Mexico Gas Co. assisting, officials may suspect carbon monoxide poisoning played a part in the couple’s death, the AP reported.

A search warrant said that Hackman and his wife had been dead for some time and that they were found in different rooms. The dog was found in a kennel, The New York Times reported. Two other dogs were found alive.

Hackman was in a mudroom while Arakawa was in a bathroom near a space heater. Officials said they found an open prescription bottle and pills on the countertop near her, the AP reported.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza clarified what led to the discovery of Hackman and his wife. Mendoza said an associate of Hackman’s called first responders after finding the bodies, The New York Times reported.

Before entering, deputies got confirmation that the home was safe to enter by both the fire department and the gas company.

A final cause of death will be provided by the medical examiner and could take four to six weeks, CNN reported.

0 of 71 Gene Hackman through the years 1963: NEW YORK - JUNE 6: From left is Gene Hackman as a policeman and George C. Scott as Neil Brock, EAST SIDE/WEST SIDE. Episode, Creeps Live Here. Air date, December 23, 1963. Image dated June 6, 1963. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1965: American actor, novelist and winner of two Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, one Screen Actors Guild Awards and two BAFTAs, Gene Hackman poses for a portrait, circa 1965. (Photo by Icon and Image/Getty Images) (Icon and Image/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1967: Cast members from director Arthur Penn's film, 'Bonnie & Clyde,' pose with machine guns in front of a car. Left to right: Michael J Pollard, Faye Dunaway, Warren Beatty, Estelle Parsons & Gene Hackman. Parsons won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar while Beatty and Dunaway received Oscar nominations for Best Actor and Actress. (Photo by Columbia Tristar/Getty Images) (Columbia TriStar/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1969: Actor Gene Hackman on set of the Paramount Pictures movie "Riot" in 1969. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1969: American actors Gene Hackman and Robert Redford holds ski poles as the talk together in a scene from the film 'Downhill Racer,' directed by Michael Ritchie, 1969. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Courtesy of Getty Images) (Paramount Pictures/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1971, Gene Hackman as Detective Jimmy 'Popeye' Doyle points his handgun in a still from the film 'The French Connection' directed by William Friedkin. (Photo by 20th Century Fox/Getty Images) (20th Century Fox/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1971: Director William Friedkin and actor Gene Hackman drinking beer from tankards, on the set of the movie 'The French Connection', 1971. (Photo by Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images) (Stanley Bielecki Movie Collectio/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1972: PRIME CUT, theatrical movie originally released June 28, 1972. The film directed by Michael Ritchie. Pictured, Gene Hackman (as Mary Ann). Frame grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1972: Gene Hackman and Ernest Borgnine looking down in a scene from the film 'The Poseidon Adventure', 1972. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1973: Al Pacino and Gene Hackman looking out a door and seeing a field in a scene from the film 'Scarecrow', 1973. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1973: Fay Maltese and Gene Hackman (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Gene Hackman through the years 1973: Cary Grant and Gene Hackman in a Glider During Brut Film Festival (Photo by Tony Korody/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images) (Tony Korody/Sygma via Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1973: American actor Gene Hackman, UK, 3rd September 1973. (Photo by M. McCarthy/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (M. McCarthy/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1973: Gene Hackman attends the Fourth Annual Clint Eastwood Celebrity Tennis Tournament at the Beach and Tennis Club in Pebble Beach, California, on July 7, 1973. (Photo by Fairchild Archive/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images) (WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1974: Peter Boyle asks for more food from Gene Hackman in a scene from the movie "Young Frankenstein" circa 1974. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1974: Gene Hackman stands holding a zipper-up portfolio in a scene from the film 'The Conversation', 1974. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1974: (L-R) David Steinberg, Gene Hackman appearing on the ABC tv series 'Wide World of Entertainment' episode 'Movies, Movies, Movies'. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) (Walt Disney Television Photo Arc/Disney General Entertainment Con) Gene Hackman through the years 1975: Gene Hackman Jennifer Warren seen through window on boat in a scene from the film 'Night Moves', 1975. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1975: Actor Gene Hackman on the set of the movie 'French Connection II', 1975. (Photo by Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images) (Stanley Bielecki Movie Collectio/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1975: Gene Hackman fighting Jan-Michael Vincent in a scene from the film 'Bite The Bullet', 1975. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1975: Burt Reynolds and Gene Hackman anxiously await the arrival of their rum-running yacht in a scene from the film 'Lucky Lady', 1975. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1975: French actress Catherine Deneuve and American actor Gene Hackman on set of the movie March or Die, directed by Dick Richards. (Photo by Tony Kent/Sygma via Getty Images) (Tony Kent/Sygma via Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1976: Gene Hackman (L) and Sean Connery await filming during production of "A Bridge Too Far" in the Holland region of the Netherlands on May 8, 1976. (Photo by Fairchild Archive/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images) (WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1976: THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JOHNNY CARSON -- Pictured: (l-r) Gene Hackman, guest host Burt Reynolds on December 15, 1976 -- Photo by: Frank Carroll/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank (NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1978: Actor Gene Hackman in a scene from the movie 'Superman', 1978. (Photo by Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images) (Stanley Bielecki Movie Collectio/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1980: Gene Hackman hunting on Walt Disney Television's 'American Sportsman'. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con) Gene Hackman through the years 1980: Actor Gene Hackman, circa 1980. (Photo by Michael Brennan/Getty Images) (Michael Brennan/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1981: Gene Hackman during the premiere of "Superman II" in New York at the National Theater in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Gene Hackman through the years 1981: Gene Hackman, Paul Williams, and John Schneider during Toyota Pro/Celebrity Auto Race - March 14, 1981 at Long Beach Racetrack in Long Beach, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Gene Hackman through the years 1983: 'Uncommon Valor' or 'Retour vers l'enfer' 1983 directed by Ted Kotcheff. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images) (Sunset Boulevard/Sunset Boulevard) Gene Hackman through the years 1993: Actors Marisa Tomei and Gene Hackman stand together at the 65th annual Academy Awards March 29, 1993 in Los Angeles, CA. Tomei won the Best Supporting Actress award for "My Cousin Vinny" and Hackman won the Best Supporting Actor award for "Unforgiven." (Photo by Barry King/Liaison) (Barry King/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1985: Gene Hackman on 5/10/85 in Chicago, Il. (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage) (Paul Natkin/WireImage) Gene Hackman through the years 1985: Ann Margret holds Gene Hackman in a scene from the film 'Twice In A Lifetime', 1985. (Photo by Bud Yorkin Productions/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1986: Richard Gere argues with Gene Hackman the film 'Power', 1986. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images) (20th Century Fox/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1987: Actors Gene Hackman and Christopher Reeve in a scene from the Warner Bros. movie "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace" circa 1987. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1987: President Ronald Reagan (1911 - 2004) (left) and actor Gene Hackman shakes hands as they pose for a photo in the White House's Oval Office, Washington DC, February 6, 1987. (Photo by White House Press Office/PhotoQuest/Getty Images) (PhotoQuest/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1988: American actors Michael Rooker (left) and Gene Hackman on the set of the movie 'Mississippi Burning' (directed by Alan Parker), Braxton, Mississippi, May 6, 1988. (Photo Robert R. McElroy/Getty Images) (Robert R. McElroy/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1988: Burgess Meredith, Gene Hackman, and Teri Garr toast each other in a scene from the film 'Full Moon In Blue Water', 1988. (Photo by Trans World Entertainment (TWE)/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1988: 'Bat* 21' or 'Air Force BAT 21' 1988 directed by Peter Markle. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images) (Sunset Boulevard/Sunset Boulevard) Gene Hackman through the years 1988: American actors Gena Rowlands and Gene Hackman on the set of Another Woman written and directed by Woody Allen. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1989: Joanna Cassidy and Gene Hackman in a scene from the film 'The Package', 1989. (Photo by Orion/Getty Images) (Orion Pictures/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1990: Dan Aykroyd and Gene Hackman from the film 'Loose Cannons', 1990. (Photo by TriStar Pictures/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1991: Gerald Ford and Gene Hackman during Mission Hills Celebrity Sports Invitational - November 30, 1991 at Westin Mission Hills Resort in Rancho Mirage, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Gene Hackman through the years 1992: NEW YORK CITY - APRIL 14: (L-R) Actor Gene Hackman, Keith Carradine and Richard Dreyfuss attend Sixth Annual Broadway Cares Benefit on April 14, 1992 at the Palace Theater in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Gene Hackman through the years 1992: American actor Gene Hackman as Little Bill Daggett in 'Unforgiven', directed by Clint Eastwood, 1992. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1993: BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 23: Actor Gene Hackman, actress Teri Garr and actor Christian Slater attend the 50th Annual Golden Globe Awards January 23, 1993 at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Gene Hackman through the years 1993: THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO -- Episode 270 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Gene Hackman, actor Roberto Benigni onstage July 23, 1993-- (Photo by: Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via) Gene Hackman through the years 1993: Clint Eastwood and Gene Hackman (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Gene Hackman through the years 1993: American actor Gene Hackman on the set of The Quick and the Dead directed by Sam Raimi. (Photo by Murray Close/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images) (Murray Close/Murray Close) Gene Hackman through the years 1994: Gene Hackman and Anna Paquin (Photo by Barry King/WireImage) (Barry King/WireImage) Gene Hackman through the years 1995: American actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Gene Hackman on the set of The Quick and the Dead, directed by Sam Raimi. (Photo by TriStar Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1995: Gene Hackman and Denzel Washington in a scene from the film 'Crimson Tide', 1995. (Photo by Hollywood Pictures/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1995: Gene Hackman and John Travolta in a scene from the film 'Get Shorty', 1995. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1995: Actors Gene Hackman (as Joe) and Sam Rockwell (as Jimmy) act in a scene in David Mamet's "Heist." (Photo by Takashi Seida/Heightened Productions Inc. via Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1995: FILM 'THE BIRDCAGE' BY MIKE NICHOLS (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images) (Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 1997 Clint Eastwood And Gene Hackman On The Set In His New Movie "Absolute Power". (Photo By Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 2001: The cast of "The Royal Tenenbaums" poses at the film's premiere (L-R back) Luke Wilson, Anjelica Huston, Danny Glover, Gene Hackman, Ben Stiller, Kumar Pallana, Gwyneth Paltrow, (L-R front) Jonah Meyerson, Irene Gorovaia, in Los Angeles, 06 December 2001. AFP PHOTO/Lucy Nicholson (Photo credit should read LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images) (LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years NEW ORLEANS - NOVEMBER 2: Fans Gene Hackman and Dustin Hoffman in attendance of the Miami Heat and New Orleans Hornets game at New Orleans Arena on November 2, 2002 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Hornets won 100-95. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2002 NBAE (Photo by: Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images) (Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images) Gene Hackman through the years 2003: Gene Hackman during "Runaway Jury" Press Conference with Dustin Hoffman, Gene Hackman, John Cusack and Rachel Weisz at the Wyndham Hotel in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage) (Vera Anderson/WireImage) Gene Hackman through the years 2003: (L to R) Actors Robin Williams, Gene Hackman and Michael Caine pose backstage during the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 19, 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. Hackman was honored the Cecil B. Demille Award. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images) (Robert Mora/Getty Images)





