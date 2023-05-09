Georgia man fatally stabbed with scissors during domestic dispute

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Central Georgia man is dead on Monday after being stabbed with scissors during a domestic dispute, authorities said.
According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. EDT, WMAZ-TV reported.
The victim, identified as a 62-year-old man, was stabbed with scissors by a 58-year-old woman during a domestic dispute at a storage unit, according to WMGT-TV.
The man died at Houston Medical Center after being transported there by a private vehicle, the television station reported. He died shortly after 8:30 p.m. EDT.
“This is an ongoing investigation and names are not being released at this time,” Warner Robins police said in a news release.