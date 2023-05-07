Grandmother shot, killed while carrying in groceries in front of her daughter’s house A woman was shot and killed Thursday evening in Columbus, Ohio, in an apparent drive-by shooting.. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was shot and killed Thursday evening in Columbus, Ohio, in an apparent drive-by shooting..

Linda Johnson, 69, was carrying in groceries at her daughter’s house around 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Aberdeen Avenue in Columbus, according to WBNS.

When Columbus Police Department officers arrived at the house, they found Johnson with gunshot wounds, WHIO reported. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries just before 8:30 p.m.

Investigators say that there were about three people who saw the shooting and were not injured, the news outlet reported.

Investigators were able to get security footage from the area that showed a white Honda Accord driving by, WBNS. Johnson stopped on the stairs due to some ankle pain just before she was shot. Officials believe Johnson was shot with a Glock switch. The security footage showed “rapid-fired shots” in Johnson’s direction.

No arrests have been made.