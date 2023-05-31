‘Gray Man’ ghost makes appearance before major hurricanes, legend says

The ghost of the Gray Man is an enduring legend that originated on Pawleys Island, South Carolina and dates back more than 200 years.

If you see the Gray Man, a massive hurricane is on its way, but your home will be spared, according to folklore.

Sightings of the mysterious spectral figure started around 1822. According to the legend, a young man had just returned from the sea and was on his way across the island to ask for his love’s hand in marriage, but he was thrown from his horse during a storm and died in quicksand.

His betrothed later came across his ghost who warned her to leave the island. She persuaded her parents to leave and when the family returned, they saw utter destruction everywhere, but their home had been spared, according to the Paranormal Guide.

The Gray Man ghost has been chronicled in TV shows and in books dating back to 1956, WHNS reported.

