Grizzlies star Ja Morant suspended again after video appears to show him with gun

Ja Morant: Ja Morant, shown during the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers, was suspended on Sunday. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies suspended star guard Ja Morant on Sunday after another social media post that allegedly showed him appearing to hold a gun.

The team announced the decision, which will also be reviewed by NBA officials, two months after the league suspended the two-time All-Star for a similar incident in Denver, ESPN reported.

“We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant,” the Grizzlies said in a statement Sunday morning, according to the Commercial Appeal. “He is suspended from all team activities pending League review. We have no further comment at this time.”

During an Instagram Live session on the account of Morant’s friend, Davonte Park, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft allegedly flashed a handgun while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle while singing along to a rap song, according to ESPN. The video has since been deleted.

It is unclear where or when the video was filmed, The Associated Press reported.

In March, NBA.com reported that Morant live-streamed himself holding what appeared to be a gun at the Denver nightclub. The video was streamed by Morant to his Instagram page and was not archived once the video ended.

The NBA suspended Morant for eight games after the Denver incident, calling his conduct “detrimental to the league,” the AP reported.

The suspension also hit Morant in the wallet, as it cost him approximately $669,000 in salary, according to the news organization.

He also left the team and entered a counseling program, ESPN reported.