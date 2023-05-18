Groom of bride killed in wedding night crash sues driver, bars that served driver

Arrested: Jamie Lee Komoroski was arrested and charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death. (Charleston County Detention Center )

The groom whose bride was killed in an accident on their wedding night has filed a lawsuit against the bars that allegedly served the driver accused of drunken driving, as well as the woman who was behind the wheel of the car that hit their golf cart.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday weeks after the April 28th crash that killed Samantha Miller, WSOC reported.

Miller and her husband Aric Hutchinson and two other family members were in low-speed vehicle (LSV), described as a golf cart, when it was allegedly hit by Jamie Lee Komoroski on Folly Beach, South Carolina.

The cart had lights and was legal to drive at night, The Associated Press reported.

Hutchinson and Miller had just left their reception when their cart was hit from behind by a car driven by Komoroski. Miller died at the scene from blunt force trauma, WCBD reported. Hutchinson was seriously injured and was in the hospital until last week. The two other passengers were also hurt.

Officials said Komoroski was driving 65 mph in a 25 mph zone and had a blood alcohol content of at least 0.261, or about three times the legal limit, WCBD reported.

Hutchinson is suing not only Komoroski for wrongful death, saying that she had been bar hopping that day, but also the bars and restaurants she had visited before the crash. A separate injury lawsuit has also been filed on behalf of Hutchinson and the other two passengers of the cart.

The suit names eight businesses, as well as up to 20 John or Jane Does who Hutchinson alledges served Komoroski despite knowing that she was already intoxicated.

WCIV reported that Komoroski had a history of alcohol abuse, citing social media and law enforcement.

Komoroski has been charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death, the AP reported.

Komoroski’s attorney for her criminal case, Christopher Gramiccioni, did not comment directly on the civil suit, but did say in a statement to WCIV, “We cannot fathom what the families are going through and offer our deepest sympathies. We simply ask that there not be a rush to judgment. Our court system is founded upon principles of justice and mercy and that is where all facts will come to light.”











