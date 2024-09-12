Harvey Weinstein indicted on new charges

Harvey Weinstein NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 19: Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court on July 19, 2024 in New York City. Prosecutors are preparing to retry the former movie mogul following the reversal of his 2020 rape conviction. (Photo by Kena Betancur-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Entertainment mogul Harvey Weinstein has once again been indicted on sex crime charges in New York.

The announcement came as the 72-year-old Weinstein awaits a retrial on a previous conviction and as he recovers from emergency heart surgery earlier this week, The Associated Press reported.

The grand jury that handed down the charges heard evidence from up to three additional allegations against Weinstein. The allegations date back to the mid-2000s, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said during a hearing.

The exact charges are under seal and Weinstein is expected to be arraigned later, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The AP said his arrangement is set for Sept. 18.

An appellate court threw out Weinstein’s 2020 conviction on rape and sexual assault charges earlier this year. The court had found that he did not get a fair trial after a judge called testimony from accusers he was not charged with assaulting, Reuters reported.

The new charges could be part of the retrial or it could be a separate case. The AP reported that prosecutors want to hold one trial.

His retrial could start in November.

He also had been facing charges of indecent assault in Britain, but last week officials said they would not pursue charges there.

Weinstein was the most prominent person accused of the #MeToo movement starting in 2017 when several women accused him of assault.

More than 80 women accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, Reuters reported.

He has maintained that any sexual activity was consensual.









©2024 Cox Media Group