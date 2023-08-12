Hawaii wildfires: Historic Maria Lanakila Catholic Church still standing

Church spared: The historic Maria Lanakila Catholic Church was untouched from the fires in Lahaina. (Paula Ramon/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHAINA, Hawaii — While fires devastated the Lahaina area of Hawaii, one historic structure managed to avoid total destruction.

The Maria Lanakila Catholic Church remained standing, surrounded by burning structures and debris, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Rev. Terrence Watanabe, vicar of Maui and Lanai, said there was photographic evidence of the building’s survival, adding that the church’s sanctuary and rectory were intact.

“For us, it’s like a miracle,” Watanabe told the newspaper on Thursday. “When we saw the news and saw the church steeple rise above the town, it was a great sight to see.”

The church is located in downtown Lahaina, USA Today reported. According to the church’s website, it’s name means “Our Lady of Victory.” It was established in 1846 and founded by the Rev. Aubert Bouillon of the Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, the Star-Advertiser reported. It was officially dedicated in 1858, according to the newspaper.

The original church consisted of an adobe building with grass hut chapels. The modern stone structure was completed in 1873 and renovated in 1918, USA Today reported.

Before wildfires ravaged the area, the church offered a large number of services, including Latin masses, visitor weddings and the Sacred Hearts School, according to the newspaper.

While the church is still standing, Watanabe conceded that engineers could determine that it is unsafe and recommend it be razed, the Star-Advertiser reported.

Church spared: The Maria Lanakila Catholic Church in Lahaina was still standing, but trees and structures in the area were heavily damaged by fires. (Paula Ramon/AFP via Getty Images)

“We won’t know until we get in there and make an assessment,” Watanabe told the newspaper.

On Friday, officials at nearby St. Anthony’s parish confirmed to USA Today that the Maria Lanakila church was still standing, but added that smoke could be seen coming from the rectory.

The Rev. Kuriakose Nadooparambil, pastor of Maria Lanakila, and his staff all escaped the fire, according to the Star-Advertiser. One staff stayed late and was fortunate to escape, the pastor said.

Despite reports to the contrary, historic Maria Lanakila Catholic Church is still standing amid the ashes and devastation left by the massive fire that destroyed much of Lahaina this week.



More: https://t.co/GO3Kx3G7rS #HInews #StarAdvertiser #MauiFires — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) August 11, 2023

“He didn’t leave until the palm trees outside were on fire, and there was fire on both sides of the road as he drove away,” Nadooparambil told the newspaper.