Heinz introduces Remix machines to offer customers condiment options

Move over Coke Freestyle, there’s a new customization machine coming to restaurants.

Kraft Heinz has developed its Heinz Remix that will allow consumers to mix and match various condiments into new concoctions.

According to a news release from Heniz, the Remix is a free-standing machine that “is touchscreen operated, enabling consumers to first select from a range of ‘bases’ – currently HEINZ Ketchup, Ranch, 57 Sauce, and BBQ Sauce – then personalize further with one or more “enhancers” – currently Jalapeño, Smoky Chipotle, Buffalo, and Mango – at their preferred intensity level (low, medium, high).”

When you consider all of the combinations, gone are the Heinz 57 options, replaced with more than 200 combinations.

Once a combination is chosen and a cup is put under the nozzle, it will take about eight seconds to fill, Yahoo Finance reported. If one sauce or option runs out, a quick change of a bag is all it will take to get the flavor back in operation.

The company said it took about six months from having the idea to building the first machine.

The Heinz Remix is going to be introduced at a restaurant trade show this weekend and will be rolled out at businesses later this year or early next, the news release said.

Some of the first places that could see the machines include: movie theaters, stadiums, schools and theme parks, Yahoo Finance reported.

By the way, Coke Freestyle machines first hit the market about 15 years ago and now can be found in 50,000 locations, CNBC reported.