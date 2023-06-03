Hollywood boardwalk shooting: Warrants issued for 3 men; 1 already in custody

Hollywood shooting: Nine people were injured on Memorial Day on the Hollywood Broadwalk. Arrest warrants were issued for three suspects; one has been taken into custody. ( Marco Bello/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Police in Hollywood, Florida, on Saturday obtained arrest warrants for three men they believe were involved in a shooting on the city’s beach boardwalk that injured nine people on Memorial Day, according to several media outlets. One of the suspects has already been arrested.

According to a news release from the Hollywood Police Department, Arial Cardahn Paul, Jordan Burton, and Lionel Jean Charles Jr. have been charged with one count of attempted murder in the first degree, eight counts of attempted murder in the second degree, and one count of carrying a concealed firearm, the Sun-Sentinel, WTVJ, WFOR-TV and WPTV reported.

Burton was taken into custody by U.S Marshals and Hollywood police detectives Saturday at around 1:30 p.m. EDT, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Paul and Charles remain at large, authorities said.

Of the nine victims wounded on Monday, four were minors and five were adults, WTVJ reported. The children’s ages ranged from 1 to 17, while the adult victims were between 25 and 65.

Seven of the nine victims have been released from area hospitals, while two remain hospitalized in stable condition, WFOR reported.

The shooting took place on a boardwalk near the beach, known as the Hollywood Broadwalk, between Johnson Street and Garfield Street, the Sun-Sentinel reported. A dispute between two groups ended in gunfire at about 6:45 p.m. EDT on Monday, according to the newspaper. Five guns, two of which were stolen, were recovered, police said.

Police initially arrested Keshawn Paul Stewart and Morgan Deslouches on firearms charges on Tuesday, WPTV reported. The two 18-year-olds were not charged in the actual shooting, police said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Deslouches is facing charges of grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and altering the identification of a firearm, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Stewart is facing a charge of carrying a concealed firearm, according to the newspaper.

“This senseless act of violence has serious consequences under the law and they will have to face these charges and answer for the injuries they caused,” Officer Christian Lata, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department, wrote in the news release. “They let our community down and they need to come forward.

“We would like to remind anyone who may be assisting these suspects in avoiding capture that they are violent offenders and you too can be held responsible for your actions.”