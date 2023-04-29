Home invasion suspects hold 5-year-old at gunpoint, police say

Suspects sought: Police in New York City are searching for three suspects who stole $40,000 after breaking into a Bronx apartment. (Tillsonburg/iStock)

NEW YORK — Three men held a 5-year-old boy at gunpoint during a home invasion in New York City before stealing $40,000 from the child’s frightened mother, authorities said.

According to police, the suspects demanded money and pointed the weapon at the woman’s son when she answered the door to her apartment in the Bronx at about 8 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, WCBS-TV reported.

Surveillance video of the suspects showed the men waiting outside the 30-year-old victim’s apartment until she answered her apartment door, according to WPIX-TV.

The suspects also pistol-whipped the woman’s 58-year-old mother, according to the television station. The men shoved the 30-year-old woman into a back bedroom and removed the cash from a safe, WCBS-TV reported.

Police said that two of the men fled the apartment building and drove away in a gray sedan, while the other suspect left in a dark blue SUV, according to WABC-TV.

The older woman sustained a minor injury but refused medical attention. The boy and his mother were not injured, according to the television station.

Police said the victims were targeted because the 58-year-old woman is a business owner in the area, WABC reported.