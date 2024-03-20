Horse killed after crashing with a school bus A horse has died after escaping its enclosure and getting hit by a school bus Wednesday morning in Topeka, Kansas. (Sinenkiy/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TOPEKA, Kan. — A horse has died after escaping its enclosure and getting hit by a school bus Wednesday morning in Topeka, Kansas.

Just before 9 a.m., Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a crash in Topeka involving a school bus, KSNT.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that the school bus was from Shawnee Heights USB 450 and that there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash, the news outlet reported.

The school bus had reportedly hit a horse, WIBW reported. The horse was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Deputy Abigail Christian it is unclear how the horse got out of where it was being kept, according to the news station.

