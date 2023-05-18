Hot dog! Oscar Mayer’s iconic Wienermobile getting new name

Beefy new name: Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile has a new name -- Frankmobile. (KraftHeinz)

Let’s be frank. After 87 years, it was time for Oscar Mayer’s iconic Wienermobile to get a new name.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, Kraft Heinz, the parent company of Oscar Mayer, announced that the beloved vehicle will now be known as the “Frankmobile.”

The fleet of six vehicles will feature “bun-derful” new elements, the news release stated.

According to Oscar Mayer, it is the first rebrand of the frankfurter-shaped vehicle since it began hot-dogging it on the highways in 1936, WLS-TV reported.

The side panels of the 23-foot-long vehicles will advertise “the all beef beef frank Frankmobile,” according to the television station.

The Frankmobile drivers, once called Hotdoggers, will now be known as Frankfurters, WLS reported. The Wiener Whistles have been renamed as Frank Whistles.

The fleet will also participate in a “Frank for Franks” promotion, WMAQ-TV reported. The promotion allows anyone named “Frank” to stop by the vehicle and receive a coupon for a free pack of Oscar Mayer beef franks, according to the television station.

Officials at KraftHeinz are relishing the rebranding.

“The Wienermobile is a beloved American icon that has been sparking smiles and driving craveability for our iconic delicious wieners for nearly 100 years,” Stephanie Vance, associate brand manager for Oscar Mayer, said in a statement. “This summer, it’s time to highlight another fan-favorite: our delicious 100% Beef Franks. When Oscar Mayer makes anything, we prioritize taste over everything, so no matter what kind of hot dog you enjoy this summer, if it’s Oscar Mayer, you know it will be 100% tasty, and 100% make you smile.”