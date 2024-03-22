House to vote on $1.2T spending package ahead of shutdown deadline

Capitol Hill The U.S. Capitol is seen on February 4, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images, File)

WASHINGTON — Congress is expected to vote Friday on a $1.2 trillion bill that would keep the government funded through September as it faces a deadline at midnight to avoid a partial shutdown.

Unveiled earlier this week, the 1,012-page spending package has support from President Joe Biden, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. It includes six annual spending bills that fund about three-quarters of the government, The Washington Post reported.

The House is set to vote on the bill beginning at 11 a.m. If it passes, as is expected, it will next go to the Senate for consideration.

Voting starts in the House

Update 11:15 a.m. EDT March 22: The House began voting on whether to pass the $1.2 trillion spending bill just after 11 a.m., according to officials.

The bill needs a two-third majority, or about 288 votes, in order to pass and head on to the Senate, CNN reported.

Original report: Republicans said they managed to cut spending on foreign aid and nongovernmental organizations serving migrants while also taking back funds from the Internal Revenue Service. In a statement Thursday, Johnson said House Republicans “have achieved significant conservative policy wins, rejected extreme Democrat proposals, and imposed substantial cuts to wasteful agencies and programs while strengthening border security and national defense.”

Democrats said they were able to block cuts aimed at education and health programs. Speaking on the Senate floor on Thursday, Schumer said the bill “avoids draconian Republican cuts on major Democratic wins that help American families, American workers (and) America’s national defense.”

If passed, the bill would end a budget battle that began at the start of the current fiscal year on Oct. 1, according to Reuters. If it fails to gain enough votes to make it to Biden’s desk, a partial shutdown will instead begin, with thousands of government employees seeing furloughs, the news agency reported.

Passage of the bill is expected to go down to the wire and could shutdown the government over the weekend if it fails to make it to the president for his signature before the midnight deadline, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Since October, the government has been running on a series of continuing resolutions — temporary spending bills that allow the government to function with spending levels and priorities unchanged from the previous year.

Earlier, Republicans ousted then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in part because of his decision to work with Democrats to avert a government shutdown last year.

