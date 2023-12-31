Huge great white shark spotted off Florida’s east coast

Great white shark: File photo. A 1,437-pound shark has been pinged off Florida's east coast. (Don Gates/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Great white sharks are heading south, and a massive 1,437-pounder has been spotted in the waters off Florida’s east coast.

Breton, a 13.5-foot-long great white, pinged after surfacing near St. Augustine at about 5:17 a.m. EST on Saturday, according to OCEARCH.

The shark was first tagged on Sept. 11, 2020, off the coast of Nova Scotia, the nonprofit shark-tracking agency said.

In early November a 10-foot, 460-pound great white shark, nicknamed Crystal, was pinged along Daytona Beach, WJAX-TV reported.

On Thursday, a 10-foot, 522-pound great white nicknamed Penny pinged off the coast of Key Largo around 7:50 p.m. EST, WFLA-TV reported. The juvenile shark was first tagged off Ocracoke in North Carolina earlier this year.

Great whites are top-of-the-food chain apex predators, meaning they have no natural predators or enemies, and can grow up to about 20 feet long and weigh over 4,500 pounds, according to the NOAA.

The agency said that the sharks migrate south starting in October and reach Florida’s waters by December.