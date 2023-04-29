Infant’s remains found at recycling facility near Martha’s Vineyard

Investigating: Massachusetts State Police are investigating after the remains of an infant were found in a recycling facility. (Massachusetts State Police )

Authorities in southeastern Massachusetts said they found the remains of an infant girl on Thursday at a recycling center north of Martha’s Vineyard.

According to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police, the remains of the newborn were found by employees at the facility in Rochester. Troopers said the infant was found in a trash collection that appeared to originate at Martha’s Vineyard and was sent to Rochester for disposal.

Authorities believe the mother of the infant either lives, recently visited or has a connection to Martha’s Vineyard, WFTX-TV reported.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has begun a post-mortem examination of the child, according to state police. Results have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

