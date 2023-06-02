7 injured after part of building collapses near Yale University

Building collapse FILE PHOTO: A building under construction near the Yale campus has collapsed. (W. Steve Shepard Jr. /Getty Images)

NEW HAVEN, Ct. — Firefighters rescued several people trapped Friday when a building under construction near Yale University partially collapsed, according to officials.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said authorities got calls just before 12:40 p.m. about the collapse on Lafayette Street, a few blocks from the Yale campus.

“They were doing a concrete pour on this building and as they were pouring concrete, a portion of the second floor collapsed onto the first floor and then into the basement,” the mayor said. He added that seven people were injured, two of whom were last listed in critical condition.

In an alert issued at 1:10 p.m., officials with Yale said police were responding to a “building construction accident” in the area of 188 Lafayette St.

UPDATE FROM NEW HAVEN: CFPA President Glenn Duda @allhandsworkin reports some victims have been removed from the collapse debris w @NewHavenFire setting up a high angle rescue to remove remaining victims still trapped. #NewHavenCollapse #NewHaven pic.twitter.com/uUk64LpPWb — CT Fire Photo (@ctfirephoto) June 2, 2023

No deaths were reported.

Several people were initially trapped in the collapse, WVIT reported. Connecticut Fire Photographers Association President Glenn Duda, who was on the scene on Friday, said all the people trapped were rescued by 1:50 p.m.

UPDATE FROM NEW HAVEN: CFPA President Glenn Duda @allhandsworkin report @NewHavenFire have successfully removed all victims trapped in the debris of the collapse. Some via a high point rescue operation. #NewHavenCollapse #NewHaven pic.twitter.com/kWs0fMPY7g — CT Fire Photo (@ctfirephoto) June 2, 2023

Thirty-six people were working on the construction site at the time of the collapse, Elicker said.

