7 injured after part of building collapses near Yale University

Building collapse FILE PHOTO: A building under construction near the Yale campus has collapsed. (W. Steve Shepard Jr. /Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW HAVEN, Ct. — Firefighters rescued several people trapped Friday when a building under construction near Yale University partially collapsed, according to officials.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said authorities got calls just before 12:40 p.m. about the collapse on Lafayette Street, a few blocks from the Yale campus.

“They were doing a concrete pour on this building and as they were pouring concrete, a portion of the second floor collapsed onto the first floor and then into the basement,” the mayor said. He added that seven people were injured, two of whom were last listed in critical condition.

In an alert issued at 1:10 p.m., officials with Yale said police were responding to a “building construction accident” in the area of 188 Lafayette St.

No deaths were reported.

Several people were initially trapped in the collapse, WVIT reported. Connecticut Fire Photographers Association President Glenn Duda, who was on the scene on Friday, said all the people trapped were rescued by 1:50 p.m.

Thirty-six people were working on the construction site at the time of the collapse, Elicker said.

Check back for more on this developing story.

